PDAC 2025 draws 27,353 participants

The Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) has celebrated another landmark gathering with PDAC 2025, which brought together 27,353 participants to explore premier business prospects, investment opportunities, and professional networks in the global mineral exploration and mining sphere. Showcasing more than 1,100 exhibitors—including government representatives, corporate leaders, and technical specialists from across the world—PDAC 2025 upheld its reputation as the one of the industry’s most influential convention.

PDAC president Raymond Goldie commented, “Year after year, the PDAC Convention is the place to be for unveiling the latest market insights, advances in technology, and for fostering essential partnerships. In 2025, we continued that legacy by bringing together not only a wide array of educational programming focused on crucial areas such as capital markets, Indigenous engagement, career development, and sustainability, but also a dynamic trade show and company presentations to investors, offering exhibitors and attendees invaluable opportunities for business growth and collaboration.”

Beyond highlighting innovation and leading thought, PDAC 2025 provided a vital platform for dialogue between industry stakeholders and government officials. PDAC’s leaders used this forum to emphasize the impact of public policy in maintaining Canada’s competitive edge in the mineral sector.

Goldie added, “Minerals are the backbone of modern technology and are indispensable to our daily lives, highlighting the essential role of mineral exploration and mining in Canada’s economic strength and resilience. This week, PDAC was encouraged by the federal government’s commitment to extend the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) for two years. Our priority now is to ensure that this commitment becomes law, and we’ll continue pushing for it to have a permanent place in Canada’s fiscal framework.”

The association anticipates welcoming participants back for PDAC 2026, March 1-4, 2026.

More information is posted on www.Pdac.ca/Convention-2025.