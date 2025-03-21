PDAC JV video: Goliath gears up for Surebet gold drilling in BC, CEO says

Almost every hole of the 100,000 metres drilled by Goliath Resources (TSX: GOT) at the Surebet discovery has returned gold, CEO Roger Rosmus said in a recent video.

One hole returned a 39-metre intercept with more than an ounce of gold at the site near Kitsault in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, Rosmus said this month in Toronto. The resource potential is 40–50 million tonnes grading 5-6 grams gold-equivalent per tonne, he said. The company is to undertake another 38,000 metres of drilling from May.

"I'd be very disappointed not to deliver on this," Rosmus said at the PDAC convention in Toronto. "We have a Pogo mine right above a Snowline Gold system,” he said.

He was referring to Northern Star Resources’ (ASX: NST) producing gold mine in Alaska and Snowline Gold’s (TSX-V: SGD; US-OTC: SNWGF) Valley discovery in the Yukon.

Strategic Goliath shareholders include Crescat Capital, McEwen Mining (NYSE: MUX; TSX: MUX), Global Commodity Group, Eric Sprott and Larry Childress.

