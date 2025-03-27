PDAC JV video: Kingfisher grows Golden Triangle holdings as drilling looms, CEO says

Kingfisher Metals (TSXV: KFR; US-OTC: KGFMF) has amassed the largest contiguous land position in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, CEO Dustin Perry says.

Its 849 sq. km of holdings hold the promise of discovery, Perry said early this month in Toronto. The junior explorer has secured land through option agreements and acquisitions. This includes its main project, HWY 37, which covers 511 sq. km, the Goldrange and the Thibert projects.

Kingfisher plans to drill porphyry copper-gold-silver and epithermal gold-silver targets. These targets come from past data and new machine learning analysis.

“Every big technological advance in the mining industry has led to a surge of discoveries,” Perry told The Northern Miner during the PDAC conference.

Kingfisher now faces the challenge of delivering drill results that will support its valuation and strategic outlook, Perry said.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor, Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.