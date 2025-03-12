PDAC JV Video: Major Drilling bets on a mining upcycle, CEO says

Falling reserves and fewer discoveries push explorers to drill deeper and in remote areas. Major Drilling Group International (TSX: MDI) sees this as an opportunity, president and CEO Denis Larocque said in an interview.

With 45 years in the business, operations in 20 countries and over 700 drills in the field, the company shifts from analog core sampling to delivering AI-powered digital data at the drill site.

“The mining cycle is very interesting in a sense that we’re at the beginning of what we feel is a big upcycle coming,” Larocque said last week during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto. “We see similarities to the previous upcycle, which peaked in 2012."

A recent acquisition in Peru fills a key gap by targeting the second-largest copper producer, the CEO said in an interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

Watch below the full chat. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.