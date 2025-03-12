PDAC JV Video: Major Drilling bets on a mining upcycle, CEO says

Falling reserves and fewer discoveries push explorers to drill deeper and in remote areas. Major Drilling Group International (TSX: MDI) sees this […]
By Northern Miner Staff March 12, 2025 At 5:22 pm
PDAC JV Video: Major Drilling bets on a mining upcycle, CEO says
Major Drilling president and CEO Denis Larocque (R) in conversation with TNM’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

Falling reserves and fewer discoveries push explorers to drill deeper and in remote areas. Major Drilling Group International (TSX: MDI) sees this as an opportunity, president and CEO Denis Larocque said in an interview.

With 45 years in the business, operations in 20 countries and over 700 drills in the field, the company shifts from analog core sampling to delivering AI-powered digital data at the drill site.

“The mining cycle is very interesting in a sense that we’re at the beginning of what we feel is a big upcycle coming,” Larocque said last week during the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada’s annual convention in Toronto. “We see similarities to the previous upcycle, which peaked in 2012."

A recent acquisition in Peru fills a key gap by targeting the second-largest copper producer, the CEO said in an interview with The Northern Miner’s western editor, Henry Lazenby.

Watch below the full chat. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.

https://vimeo.com/1065252398

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Mar 28 2025 - Mar 29 2025
16th Annual Conference on Eastern Indigenous Consultation & Engagement
Mar 31 2025 - Apr 03 2025
Comminution ’25
May 05 2025 - May 06 2025
European Hydrogen Infrastructure Summit 2025
May 08 2025 - May 10 2025
World Summit and Expo on Electronics and Electrical Engineering

Related Posts