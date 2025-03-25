PDAC JV video: PEA and drilling set near-term catalysts at Western Exploration, CEO says

Western Exploration (TSXV: WEX; US-OTC: WEXPF) is making exploration progress at its Aura project about 120 km north of Elko, Nevada, according to CEO Darcy Marud.

Recent drilling at the Gravel Creek deposit found high-grade gold and silver. This extends the mineralized zone in the promising Jarbidge rhyolite. Near-term catalysts include releasing a preliminary economic assessment by the end of April, drilling the Wood Gulch deposit by June and ongoing prospecting of the Tomasina Fault.

“Last year Western successfully added a new, drill-tested target for resource expansion only 100-metres east of the Gravel Creek resource in the Jarbidge rhyolite,” Marud said early this month during the PDAC conference in Toronto.

The company drilled five core holes in 2024. One drill returned 1.53 metres at 20 grams gold-equivalent. The results expand the known area at Gravel Creek. They also point to a new target along the Tomasina Fault system, about 1 km west of the current resource.

Watch the full interview below with The Northern Miner western editor Henry Lazenby. Joint venture videos are paid-for content in arrangement with The Northern Miner.