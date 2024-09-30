Perenti and Sandvik team up on diesel-electric mining equipment

At last month's MINExpo, Perenti and Sandvik made a major announcement: they are teaming up to develop diesel-electric equipment for underground mines. This partnership will boost sustainability, efficiency and productivity in the mining industry.

Through Perenti's mining business, Barminco, the companies will work together to optimize loaders and trucks. The partnership will enhance operations and providing insights to refine Sandvik's technology.

Initially, they will establish a shared vision to tailor Sandvik's machines to Perenti's needs. Perenti will contribute to design and offer feedback during testing stages.

Perenti's CEO Mark Norwell welcomed the agreement, stating that exploring diesel-electric solutions is part of the company's move toward decarbonization.

"We constantly seek ways to improve the working environment and boost safety, efficiency and sustainability," he said. "Diesel-electric equipment can help us achieve this. Collaborating with Sandvik allows us to benefit from advanced technology and shape the equipment the industry will use tomorrow.”

President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions Mats Eriksson emphasized that collaboration leads to better products and safer more efficient operations.

"Perenti is a leading mining services provider and can offer design suggestions and insights into real-world conditions," he said. "Together, we can create equipment optimized for Perenti's operations while developing advanced diesel-electric machines."

Diesel-electric equipment offers cleaner and more reliable mining without needing full electric infrastructure. These machines use a diesel engine to drive a generator, supplying electricity to motors for movement and operation. They have fewer rotating parts, need less maintenance and lower operating costs while staying reliable.

