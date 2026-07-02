PFS shows strong returns for $553M Quebec graphite project

Helicopter arriving at the Lac Carheil project in Quebec. Credit: Northern Resources

Northern Resources, a subsidiary of Metals Australia, has published the results from a prefeasibility study (PFS) into its proposed US$553 million open-pit mine and flake graphite concentrate plant at its Lac Carheil project in Quebec.

According to the company, the PFS delivered a pre-tax NPV of around $790 million using an 8% discount rate. The internal rate of return (IRR) was 22% with a payback period of 4.2 years. In addition, Northern Resources said the project is expected to produce over 100,000 tonnes of high-purity graphite concentrates per year over its 24-year life.

“The results we have reported from our prefeasibility study demonstrate that the upstream Mine and Flake Graphite Concentrate plant project, located near Fermont, is economically attractive on a standalone basis,” said the CEO of Metals Australia, Paul Ferguson.

The company said the project will create 143 full time jobs from 2030.

“We see the project as Canada’s next fully integrated high purity graphite project — and we remain steadfast in our endeavour to progress it towards development,” Ferguson concluded.