PM Carney launches Major Projects Office to expedite infrastructure, names CEO

Prime Minister Mark Carney introduced the new Major Projects Office (MPO), based in Calgary with branches in other key cities across Canada. The MPO is designed to facilitate faster development of nation-building projects by simplifying regulatory approvals and structuring project financing. It will identify projects of national importance and expedite their progress by setting unified conditions, shortening the approval timeline to a maximum of two years. Additionally, the MPO will collaborate with provinces and territories to establish a unified environmental assessment process called "one project, one review."

Tim Hodgson, minister of energy and natural resources, said: “At this pivotal moment, we must embrace new ways of doing business in order to build the strongest Canada. We are making good on our promise to move quickly to unlock private sector investment, provide investor certainty, and advance Indigenous reconciliation and protect our environment. The new Major Projects Office will drive this progress, ensuring projects are structured for success via ‘one project, one review’, so we can become an energy and natural resource superpower.”

The MPO seeks to draw both domestic and international investments into these major projects. It will coordinate and arrange financing from private entities, provincial and territorial partners, and governmental resources like the Canada Infrastructure Bank, Canada Growth Fund, and the Indigenous Loan Guarantee Program, achieving cost-effectiveness, job creation, and growth for Canadians.

Dawn Farrell has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the MPO. She brings 40 years of experience in the energy sector, having held leadership roles at Trans Mountain Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, and BC Hydro. Her extensive experience in overseeing large projects and navigating regulatory landscapes will be crucial to the MPO's success.

An Indigenous Advisory Council will offer guidance to the MPO, composed of representatives from First Nations, Inuit, Métis, and modern treaty and self-governing partners. This summer, the Prime Minister engaged with Indigenous leaders to discuss priorities and opportunities for equity ownership and resource management. As outlined in the Building Canada Act, collaborating with Indigenous Peoples is a central aspect of the MPO's work to accelerate infrastructure development.

Rebecca Alty, minister of Crown-Indigenous relations, commented: "Establishing the Major Projects Office is critical to ensuring the interests of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis are at the centre of building Canada strong. It’s another important step toward creating an economy where jobs, opportunities, and prosperity flow into Indigenous communities – not past them.”

For years, major infrastructure projects have faced delays due to complex and inefficient approval processes, missing out on substantial investments. The new government is acting decisively to change these processes and build the infrastructure necessary for Canada to achieve economic transformation and become a leader among G7 nations.

In the coming weeks, the government will reveal the initial set of nation-building projects.