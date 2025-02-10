Power Metals commencing mineral resource and preliminary economic studies at Case Lake

Power Metals (TSX-V: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF) will now be conducting its inaugural mineral resource estimate and preliminary economic assessment of its Case Lake project in northeastern Ontario.

The company appointed global engineering firm DRA Global to conduct the company's studies. DRA's teams have expertise in the mining, minerals and metals processing industries, as well as related non-process infrastructure such as, water, and energy solutions.

DRA conducted a site visit during the company's phase 3 drilling program last year and has since commenced work on the mineral resource estimate. Power Metals expects these results to be released during the first quarter of 2025.

Power Metals anticipates DRA will complete the preliminary economic assessment of Case Lake before the end of the second quarter this year, in conjunction with the mineral resource estimate.

The Case Lake project is highly prospective for cesium, tantalum and lithium, with more than 23,700 metres of drilling confirming high-grade mineralization across the asset.

Power Metals Corp Project Locations Map in Ontario and Quebec (CNW Group/Power Metals Corp.)

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals commented: "The appointment of DRA Global is another major milestone, enabling Power Metals to advance the Case Lake project towards delivery of a maiden mineral resource estimate."

Johnathan More, the founder of Power Metals commented: "The recent appointments of DRA Global and Canaccord Genuity bolsters our global expertise across project development, engineering, finance and strategy as we continue to develop Case Lake to meet the global demand for critical minerals."

The Case Lake Property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, as well as the Larder Lake mining division.

More information is posted on www.PowerMetalscorp.com.