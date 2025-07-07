Power Metals confirms high grade spodumene and tantalite concentrates at Case Lake

Power Metals (TSXV: PWM; OTCQB: PWRMF) announced an update on metallurgical test work for the Case Lake cesium project with the confirmation of high-grade spodumene and tantalite concentrates. The Case Lake property is located 80 km east of Cochrane in northeastern Ontario, near the Ontario Quebec border.

The latest test work affirms confirms Case Lake as a multi-element project, capable of production high-grade mineral concentrates of cesium, alongside tantalum and lithium.

Company officials stated this test work demonstrating its ability to deliver three high-grade critical minerals from the West Joe resource and thereby further cementing Case Lake's position as a world-class asset in Ontario.

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals, commented: "The recent metallurgical test work confirms Case Lake's ability to produce three high-grade concentrate minerals – cesium, tantalum and lithium – setting it apart from many other projects in North America.

With production targeted for 2026, Case Lake is the fourth largest hard rock cesium resource globally that we remained focus on advancing within an efficient timeframe to unlock its full commercial value.

Johnathan More, chairman of Power Metals, commented: "I am very pleased with the latest metallurgical test work results from Case Lake. The project continues to stand out as a leading multi-asset in Ontario, with strong potential across all three minerals.

This latest round of work further strengthens our position as we continue to de-risk and demonstrate the projects capabilities to deliver the world's fourth hard rock cesium project.

The company report positive metallurgical results from dense media separation (DMS) and flotation tests on lithium along, with wet table (WT) and magnetic separation (MS) tests on tantalum from the Case Lake deposit.

The test work produced lithium (Li₂O) concentrates with grades as high as 7.70%, and low deleterious Iron (Fe₂O₃) content below 0.66%. Tantalum (Ta) concentrates returned grades as high as 12,508ppm (1.25%).

Metallurgical results of the DMS and flotation tests conducted on the West Joe deposit at Case Lake, produced quality concentrates surpassing the current market standards (5.5% Li₂O and <1.2 % Fe₂O₃). Outstanding results returned included, Li₂O grades reaching as high as 7.70%, and low deleterious Iron (Fe₂O₃) grades of sub 0.66%.

WT test results from the West Joe deposit at Case Lake, yielded high-quality tantalum concentrates of 12,508ppm (1.25% Ta). The company stated that these initial results “are very encouraging and mark a successful first step in confirming the deposit's tantalum potential.”

Learn more at www.PowerMetalsCorp.com.