Power Metals reports high-grade mineralization at Case Lake project

Power Metals (TSXV: PWM) announced high-grade results from its 2024 third phase drill program at the Case Lake project in northeastern Ontario. Power Metals is a diversified Canadian mining company with projects involving cesium, lithium, and high-growth specialty metals and minerals.

The company revealed results showing further shallow, high-grade cesium oxide (Cs₂O) and tantalum mineralization at the West Joe prospect, with exceptional intercepts reaching concentrations of up to 20.40% cesium oxide (Cs₂O) and 5,262 ppm tantalum (Ta).

This series of assay results from Case Lake further quantified the project's resource development target as the company continues to build on the deposit.

Drill teams conducted exploratory work in 2024 involving more than 8,000 metres of exploration drilling. with results delivering consistent high-grade, multi-element mineralization including the following highlights from West Joe.

Haydn Daxter, CEO of Power Metals, commented: "The first round of assay results from our 2024 phase 3 program continues to solidify Case Lake as a world-class asset for critical minerals and we look forward to receiving the final assay results in the coming weeks to complete our 2024 exploration programs. Case Lake has consistently returned high-grade cesium, tantalum, and lithium results, further reinforcing our confidence in the significance of this project. We look forward to a very pivotal year ahead for the company and its shareholders as we continue to advance Case Lake to meet growing global demand for these critical minerals."

Power Metals anticipates further assay results from eleven drill holes in the coming weeks.

The Case Lake property is located 80 km east of Cochrane, northeastern Ontario, close to the Ontario - Quebec border. The property consists of 585 cell claims in Steele, Case, Scapa, Pliny, Abbotsford and Challies townships, and the Larder Lake mining division.

More information is posted on www.PowerMetalscorp.com.