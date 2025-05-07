Powermax commences exploration at Cameron rare earth project

Powermax Minerals (CSE: PMAX) announced the commencement of its phase 1 exploration work program at its Cameron rare earth elements (REE) property located in the Kamloops mining division in British Columbia. The field team will mobilize to the property during the first week of May 2025.

The program will include prospecting, geological mapping, soil and rock sampling, and geophysical surveys, following recommendations outlined in the company's NI 43-101 technical report on the property. These efforts are aimed at refining priority targets for potential future phases of exploration.

Highlights of the program include: Follow-up prospecting, mapping, and sampling in areas of elevated radioactivity and REE concentrations identified through historical and 2023 exploration activities; Ground geophysical surveying focused on three high-priority areas of interest (AOIs), designated T1, T2, and T3, characterized by strong magnetic responses and apparent conductivity within mafic granitic-gneissic rocks; Extension of geophysical surveys to delineate the full extent of the T1-T3 targets; Systematic prospecting and sampling across parallel radiometric anomalies and high-radioactivity zones identified in 2023 airborne surveys, particularly in the eastern and western portions of the property; and geological mapping and sampling across broad target areas in claims 1102761 and 1102755.

Michael Malana, director and CEO of Powermax Minerals, stated: "The start of our phase I exploration program at Cameron marks a significant step forward in Powermax's growth strategy. The property has shown highly encouraging rare earth and critical mineral potential through prior work, and we are excited to build on these results. With strong targets already identified, this program is designed to unlock further value and position Powermax at the forefront of rare earth exploration in British Columbia."

More information is posted on www.thecse.com/listings/powermax-minerals-inc.