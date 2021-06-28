QC Copper continues exploration, hopes for new production

QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU) is receiving promising assays from drilling on its flagship Opemiska copper-gold project at Chapais, Que. The property contains the former producing Springer, Perry, Robitaille and Cooke mines.

Highlighted intervals include 64 metres of 0.54% copper equivalent (OPM-21-38), 28.5 metres of 0.54% copper equivalent (OPM-21-81, beginning 3 metres downhole), and 23 metres of 1.58% copper equivalent (OPM-21-83) from the Mill zone, an area underlying the old mill operated by Falconbridge between 1953 and 1991.

QC Copper says there are several high grade veins extending to the surface that were not mined earlier due to the need to maintain thick crow pillars for ground stability. These veins also feature halos of disseminated mineralization similar to other structures on the property.

The mines at Opemiska produced more than 1.1 billion lb. copper and 860,000 oz. gold in the 38 years they were active. As well as its continuing drill program, the company will conduct new metallurgical tests to assess historical results and determine a potential flowsheet configuration.