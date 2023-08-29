QC Copper says Opemiska mill can treat Roger gold ore

QC Copper and Gold (TSXV: QCCU; OTCQB: QCCUF) reports metallurgical results from samples extracted at its Roger property, about 5 km north of the Chibougamau, Que., historical mining hub.

The metallurgical sampling at the Roger deposit was to determine whether the material at Roger could be processed using the same flowsheet under evaluation at the company’s Opemiska open pit mine project. The company says initial results were positive.

Additionally, gold exposure was noted on up to 87.3% of grains in the two samples, with free gold constituting 96.8% and 83% in the two samples, respectively.

Initial assessments indicate a potential inclusion of approximately 17.5 million tonnes of mineralized material from the Roger deposit into Opemiska's open pit development strategy. The feasibility of this integration ultimately hinges on various factors including cut-off grade, average grade, metal prices, and transportation costs, but according to the company, these metallurgical studies hint at the possibility of this inclusion.

According to the company, the metallurgical results underscore the potential compatibility of Roger's gold-copper mineralization with floatation processing methods used at Opemiska, suggesting the integration of the Roger – and the company’s Cook and Robitaille projects – into Opemiska's development.

The mineral resource at Opemiska is pit constrained and contains more than 1.17 billion lb. copper and 816,000 oz. gold in the measured and indicated classification (81.7 million tonnes grading 0.31 g/t gold and 0.65% copper) and an additional 239.8 million lb. copper and 209,000 oz. gold inferred (21.4 million tonnes grading 0.31 g/t gold and 0.51% copper).

For more information, visit www.QCCopper.com.