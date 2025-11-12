Quebec-Alberta partnership reshapes mining innovation

MISA Group and Innotech Alberta have launched the first interprovincial and bilingual Experts Network dedicated exclusively to mining operators in Canada. This groundbreaking initiative unites key players from Quebec and Alberta to tackle the most pressing challenges in mining innovation, with a specific focus on maintenance.

The partnership agreement between MISA Group and Innotech Alberta marks a historic milestone in interprovincial collaboration. It creates a unique platform that places mining operators at the centre of the conversation, supported by industrial experts, researchers, and tech providers.

MISA Group is a strategic innovation organization based in Quebec, dedicated to supporting the mining sector and adjacent industries through collaborative innovation programs, expert networks, and strategic partnerships. InnoTech Alberta, a subsidiary of Alberta Innovates, provides applied research and technology development services to accelerate innovation, foster competitiveness, and enable sustainable economic development across Alberta.

"With this network, we're creating an exclusive and high-value collaborative space for mining operators to address real challenges, share practices, and accelerate solutions across Canada. MISA Group is proud to lead this national-scale innovation model," Alain Beauséjour, director general of MISA Group, stated.

"This is an exciting opportunity to bring together mine operators in Alberta and Quebec to identify new solutions that solve high priority equipment reliability issues," Gary Fisher, director of the MARIOS Consortium at InnoTech Alberta, added.

The Experts Network stands out due to its exclusive focus on mining operators, ensuring content relevance and high-impact dialogue. Its bilingual and interprovincial nature connects Quebec and Alberta in a pan-Canadian alliance. The network is anchored in MISA Group's Vortex Journey and Alliance programs, which support the scaling of TRL 3–9 technologies. It also serves as a strategic observatory for technological, industrial, and environmental innovation.

The initiative aims to mobilize a cross-sector network of mining site leaders, innovation experts, and emerging tech developers. It will provide tools for real-time innovation tracking and technology watch, enable co-development and co-investment pipelines across regions, and position Canada as a global leader in collaborative, operator-led innovation ecosystems.

The next session of the Experts Network – Maintenance is scheduled for the first week of December 2025. The agenda includes a showcase of nSpek's Automated Inspection Software and project validations for HI FI Engineering's Conveyor Health Monitoring System and Innotech Alberta's Improved durability for mobile mining equipment.

All projects supported within the Experts Network – Maintenance will contribute to improving the economic feasibility of Québec mining deposits, particularly those related to critical and strategic minerals. MISA Group's Experts Networks offer valuable opportunities to connect, learn, and collaborate with key players in Quebec's mining ecosystem.

More information is posted on Home | Groupe MISA and InnoTech Alberta | Solving Real Industry Challenges.