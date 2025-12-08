Quebec follows federal lead with proposed fast-track project legislation

Quebec is gearing up to introduce new laws that will speed up the approval and implementation of key projects across the province, according to Lampros Stougiannos and Anoosh Loertscher with Dentons Canada LLP.

This move, revealed in the government's Fall 2025 economic and financial update, seeks to cut through red tape and give developers more certainty, all while maintaining high environmental and social standards.

The province is taking this step due to the lengthy approval processes that currently hinder large-scale economic and energy projects. Officials argue that in today's climate of rising costs and trade tensions, streamlined procedures are crucial to stay competitive and attract investment.

Quebec's approach takes cues from the federal government's One Canadian Economy Act and the Major Projects Office, which aim to expedite approvals for projects vital to Canada's economic strength and energy transition. The province is also looking to emulate recent efforts by Ontario and British Columbia to facilitate important infrastructure development.

The upcoming legislation is expected to include several key features. A unified governance structure will streamline mandatory analyses and authorizations. A more efficient administrative process will speed up project execution without compromising safety or environmental quality. The new laws will ensure continued adherence to environmental assessment protocols. They will also promote enhanced citizen participation and respect for First Nations rights. Eligibility criteria will focus on large-scale projects with significant potential for Quebec.

This fast-track process aligns with Quebec's broader economic strategy, "Le pouvoir québécois – Réponse au nouveau contexte mondial." This strategy focuses on boosting renewable energy production and creating a more business-friendly environment. It also aims to support Quebec businesses through various means and position the province as a leader in security, defence, and critical minerals sectors.

The government is currently consulting with First Nations and municipalities. They plan to introduce the bill before the current legislative session ends, aiming for adoption in February.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to strengthen Quebec's economy, which includes allocating CA$2.5 billion to stimulate business investment and regional development. By combining speed, predictability, and high standards, Quebec aims to unlock transformative projects that will drive growth, energy transition, and long-term prosperity.