Quebec invests $6.2M in Matagami transshipment yard upgrade

The Government of Quebec – through the Société du Plan Nord – is granting $6.2 million in repayable assistance for the Matagami transshipment yard infrastructure upgrade project. This assistance will make it possible to carry out significant civil engineering works as well as enable the acquisition and installation of new railway equipment necessary to serve mining companies in the Nord-du-Québec region.

The minister of natural resources and forestry, and the minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, Maïté Blanchette Vézina, made the announcement alongside Denis Lamothe, member of the National Assembly for the riding of Ungava. The total project cost is $9.2 million. Two mining project partners in the region, Rio Tinto and Nemaska Lithium, will contribute $3 million to the site's multi-user infrastructure.

The investment from Quebec government and the mining companies will primarily enhance the capacity, reliability and efficiency of transporting ore to markets. As a result, the City of Matagami will be involved in the logistics chain of critical and strategic mineral projects in development.

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, minister of natural resources and forestry, and the minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord, said: "Upgrading the infrastructure of the Matagami transshipment yard is a strategic lever for economic development in northern Quebec. By providing rail service to emerging mining projects, particularly in the lithium sector, we are making a real contribution to the development of the critical minerals industry. Quebec is often cited as an example around the world. This announcement reflects our strong commitment to enhancing wealth creation through the development of this attractive and dynamic sector, particularly in the current context."

Jean Boulet, minister of labour and minister responsible for the Nord-du-Québec region, stated: "The Matagami transshipment yard is a strategic link in the logistics chain for the mining projects in development. By supporting this upgrade, we are supporting the city's desire to make it a real driver of economic growth for the region, to the benefit of our communities."

The upgrades will take place from late May to late October 2025. Excavation and site preparation works will begin in the coming weeks. The rehabilitation of existing tracks and construction of new rail lines will then follow. The City of Matagami's project aligns with key direction 1 of the Government of Quebec's Northern Action Plan 2023–2028: "Increase connectivity to the territory".

The upgrades will also meet objective 2.3 of the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020–2025: "Improve multi-user infrastructure and access corridors to CSM resources" by optimizing access to resources.