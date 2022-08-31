Quebec Nickel drills greater than 1% nickel at Ducros project

Ultramafic rocks mineralized with nickel, copper and platinum group elements that were discovered at surface and drilled in the mid-2000s are now getting a more fulsome examination in a 20,000-metre drill program by Quebec Nickel (CSE: QNI; US-OTC: QNICF).

New assay results from the Fortin Sill Zone at the junior’s 100%-owned Ducros project in Quebec, 80 km northeast of Val-d’Or, returned 35.6 metres grading 0.59% nickel, 0.54% copper, 238 parts per million cobalt, 0.44 gram platinum per tonne, 0.42 gram palladium and 0.15 gram gold starting from 11.7 metres depth in step-out hole QDG-22-29.

But the highlights from the hole were sub-intervals of 11.8 metres grading 1.44% nickel, 1.49% copper, 461 ppm cobalt, 1.23 grams platinum, 1.16 grams palladium and 0.4 gram gold starting from 35.5 metres, which also contained 8.4 metres of 1.85% nickel, 1.65% copper, 576 ppm cobalt, 1.5 grams platinum, 1.37 grams palladium, 0.4 gram gold.

A second hole, QDG-22-28, cut 43.4 metres of 0.24% nickel, 0.25% copper, 146 ppm cobalt, 0.1 gram platinum, 0.14 gram palladium, and 0.11 gram gold, starting from 5.6 metres downhole.

The two holes were collared to the southeast of the Fortin Sill Zone discovery outcrop.