Quebec to introduce faster environmental reviews

The Quebec government has revealed plans to modify its environmental assessment procedures, potentially impacting the mining sector, according to reports from the Montreal Gazette. Environment Minister Bernard Drainville announced on Monday that the maximum duration for environmental assessments will be reduced from 18 months to nine months.

Drainville stated the current system is excessively lengthy and bureaucratic, estimating that typical assessments currently take between 18 and 20 months. He emphasized that the changes aim to increase efficiency without compromising environmental standards.

The revised process will include early meetings between developers and government officials, as well as initial public and Indigenous consultations. Drainville suggested this approach would allow developers to address 'social acceptability' concerns earlier in the project planning stages.

The new system will also implement a paperless process and restructure the assessment timeline. However, the nine-month cap will not include the initial consultation period or the time developers spend preparing their proposals.

Quebec Environment Minister Bernard Drainville has announced an overhaul of the province's environmental assessment process. PHOTO: CAQ.

The announcement precedes the tabling of a bill by Finance Minister Eric Girard, aimed at expediting approval for large-scale projects. Girard asserts that the bill will maintain existing environmental and Indigenous consultation standards. However, similar federal legislation has faced criticism for potentially circumventing these requirements.

Drainville stated that the environmental assessment changes and the forthcoming major projects bill are aligned in their objectives. These developments signal a shift in Quebec's approach to project approvals, with potential implications for the mining industry and environmental protection measures.