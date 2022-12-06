RCT rolls out ControlMaster at gold mine in Australia

RCT’s latest ControlMaster technology was put to use at a prominent underground gold mine in Victoria, Austrlia, and according to the company, it has achieved “major” productivity improvements on site.

The ControlMaster is a multiple machine control console that means an operator can control the entire fleet from automation centres located on the mine’s surface. According to the company, machine operators can supervise seven Cat R2900 underground production loaders from the surface, which significantly improves operations and can streamline time on site as it allows for rapid cross-shift changes.

As well, the company claims the unit will help ease the switch between production loaders during auto tramming and supervise specific elements in the load-haul-dump cycle.

RCT account manager Wayne Carrington said the team is pleased with the outcomes of this significant package of work on site. “The project represents the next chapter in a longstanding relationship between the companies with the gold mine having used ControlMaster across fleet operations for many years now,” he said.

Carrington said with operators now relocated to the mine’s surface, the technology is demonstrating a “new standard” of safety for mining personnel.

For more information, visit www.Rct-Global.com.