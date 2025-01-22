Research taps into microbial genomics to address mine tailings and global copper shortage

Genome British Columbia is funding two new research projects that aim to tackle two significant mining challenges: The environmental impacts of mine tailings and the shortage in world copper. Genome BC is leading the project that involves partnership with Teck, Rio Tinto, Koonkie Canada and BGC Engineering (on the biocementation project). Both research projects centre on the use of microbial genomics to tackle these mining problems.

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization focused on advanced genomics research and innovation.

The first project will investigate microbes capable of creating a hardened crust on tailings to stabilize dust and prevent wind erosion. The second project aims to identify microbes that cause copper remnants in tailings to cluster together, making them easier to capture and turn into a valuable resource.

The research projects aim to harness the power of microbial genomics to reduce dust pollution from mine tailings while sifting mining by-products for untapped copper reserves.

Mine tailings sites contain waste by-products from the mining industry. Tailings are a mixture of finely ground rocks, saturated silt, mineral remains and residual chemicals that can be a source of dust if not effectively managed. Wind can blow this dust from the tailings sites into the surrounding area, impacting the environment.

Mining teams at active mine sites control dust through frequent misting of water or by adding chemical stabilizers. Mining companies are increasingly adopting new practices to minimize their impact and microbial genomics offers an opportunity to reduce both water use and dust.

Suzanne Gill, CEO of Genome BC, clarified the potential of the research. "There are a near countless number of microbes in the world. Some have adapted to consume harmful or polluting compounds for energy. Others can produce materials that fortify structures. By understanding the genomic and biochemical make up of these microorganisms, we can harness them to reduce the environmental impact of mining operations and generate value from what is currently a by-product of mining."

The first project aims to identify and cultivate specific microbes that can induce the mineralization of the calcium-rich dust – a natural process called biocementation that hardens soil and rock.

Through applying biocementation to tailings, the researchers hope to create a durable, environmentally sustainable cap that prevents dust from escaping, said Dr. Sue Baldwin, professor of chemical and biological engineering at the University of British Columbia and co-lead researcher of the first project along with Morrison.

The researchers will search for microbes capable of producing the desired effect, identify ways to implement the process and test the effectiveness of the most likely candidates against wind erosion, permeability, and durability.

The second project is seeking microbes that can concentrate copper particles in tailings, making it easier to extract the resource.

Dr. Steven Hallam, professor of the department of microbiology and immunology at UBC and co-lead on the second project, said: "There's a mountain of copper waiting trapped inside these piles; we just need to find a sustainable and economical way to get it out with reduced environmental impact,"

The global demand for copper – a vital component in renewable energy technologies – is soaring. New high-quality copper deposits are rare, hard to find and expensive to develop. Accordingly, observers are expecting global annual copper supply gap to reach 9.7 million tonnes by 2030. Meanwhile, analysts estimate more than 43 million tonnes of residual copper will be left in mine tailings sites worldwide.

More information is posted on www.GenomeBc.ca.