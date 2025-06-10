Ring of Fire passes important milestone with early review period for First Nations

Webequie First Nation, the Indigenous community closest to the Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario, has released the draft environmental assessment report/impact statement (EAR/IS) for the proposed Webequie supply road (WSR). This release begins a 60-day early review period exclusively for Indigenous communities in the region, allowing them additional time and support to review the report before the formal public review.

Webequie First Nation, home to about 971 members, faces limited accessibility as it relies on air or winter roads to transport food, fuel, and construction supplies. The First Nation is leading the Webequie supply road (WSR) project, which aims to connect the community to existing and future development opportunities in the Ring of Fire region. The proposed two-lane, all-season road will span approximately 107 km, with 17 km located on Webequie's reserve land, beginning in Webequie and ending near McFaulds Lake.

Map of Ring of Fire region.

This release marks a major milestone in the WSR project, showcasing Webequie’s commitment to an Indigenous-led consultation process. The approach gives Indigenous communities additional time to analyze the EAR/IS report before the formal public and Indigenous review later this summer.

The Ontario government has provided funding and support to eligible First Nations to review the terms of reference, carry out Indigenous knowledge studies, and participate in the environmental review process over the past five years. Since 2019, the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada has also offered participant funding to help Indigenous communities review and comment on the draft tailored impact statement guidelines, the draft public participation plan, and the impact statement.

The community’s news release reads: “The WSR is more than just a road — it represents a pathway to economic opportunity, connectivity, and hope on Webequie homelands. By connecting the community to existing and future development opportunities in the Ring of Fire, the WSR would create long-term economic benefits while maintaining respect for the First Nation’s traditional values and environmental stewardship.”

Chief Cornelius Wabasse of Webequie First Nation commented: “We are very proud of this major milestone for the Webequie traditional values and environmental stewardship. We are very proud of this major milestone for the Webequie supply road and for our community. The draft environmental assessment report / impact statement is a tool for Webequie First Nation and neighbouring Indigenous communities to fully understand both the project footprint and its opportunities, so decisions about the project can be informed by values, knowledge, and lived experience. We are grateful to the Nations and others who have participated in the regulatory process and provided their feedback and input on the road project over the past five years,”

Wabasse added: “Our vision for the Webequie supply road is an economic development road that creates real opportunities for our young people and future generations to drive to work and back. This project offers possibilities to provide skills training for our youth, create new jobs and business opportunities, and strengthen Webequie’s economic future while remaining deeply connected to our land and traditions.”

The First Nations has said that “the draft EAR/IS report represents one of the most comprehensive environmental impact assessments ever conducted in the region, blending Indigenous knowledge, Western science, and extensive consultation with 22 Indigenous communities, the public, and key stakeholders, including local municipalities and provincial and federal agencies.”

The consultation process was informed by elders and guided by Webequie’s Three-Tier Model, which represents their worldview of the landscape, ensuring meaningful participation and respect for cultural values, beliefs, and protocols. Engagement methods have already included community meetings, open houses, direct discussions with leadership, technical and advisory input, newsletters, virtual sessions and livestreams, and Indigenous Knowledge programs.

The WSR proposed project includes: A two-lane all-season road connecting Webequie to future development areas in the Ring of Fire; 31 water crossings using six bridges and 25 culverts, pit and quarry areas, and a permanent maintenance facility; and opportunities for local employment, business growth, and skills training during construction and long-term operation.

The draft EAR/IS report is now available for early review and further feedback among 22 Indigenous communities. The formal public and Indigenous review period will follow later in summer 2025.

For more information, visit: www.Supplyroad.ca/draftEA.