Rio Tinto publish site-by-site water usage data

In an effort to mark World Water Day 2023 on Wednesday, Rio Tinto is making public detailed information about annual surface water […]
By Moosa Imran March 22, 2023 At 1:54 pm
Rio Tinto is making water usage information public. Rio Tinto photo

Topics

Regions

Tags

Companies

In an effort to mark World Water Day 2023 on Wednesday, Rio Tinto is making public detailed information about annual surface water usage across its various sites in over 35 countries. The information is displayed through an interactive map on the company’s website.

The interactive database details permitted surface water allocation volumes, the site’s annual allocation usage, and the associated catchment runoff from average annual rainfall estimate. This five-year historic comparative data will be updated annually.

In 2019 Rio Tinto made a commitment to drive good water stewardship and improve disclosure to stakeholders, by publishing site-by-site surface water usage data for all managed sites by the end of 2023. This commitment is in line with the water reporting guidelines of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) Water Stewardship Position Statement, which sets out ICMM members’ approach to water stewardship. It includes commitments requiring members to apply strong and transparent water governance, manage water at operations effectively, and collaborate to achieve responsible and sustainable water use.

“Water is an essential resource, critical to sustaining biodiversity, people, and economic prosperity. It is also a resource we share with the communities and nature surrounding our operations, so it is essential that we carefully manage our use and hold ourselves accountable to our stakeholders,” said Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm.

“This interactive database brings a new level of transparency and will enable us to engage more deeply with our stakeholders, seek their feedback on our disclosure and continue to focus our efforts on becoming better water stewards for today and future generations,” Stausholm said.

To use the interactive platform, visit riotinto.com/water. To learn more about Rio Tinto, visit www.RioTinto.com.

Comments

Your email address will not be published.

Next Events

Mar 28 2023 - Mar 29 2023
International Conference and Expo on chemical engineering and catalysis
Apr 18 2023 - Apr 20 2023
2023 Mining Health and Safety Conference
Apr 19 2023 - Apr 20 2023
Graphene & 2D Materials 2023,USA
Apr 24 2023 - Apr 26 2023
International Summit on Graphene and 2D Materials

Related Posts