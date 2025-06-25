Rock Tech Lithium receives investment from Ontario’s Critical Minerals Innovation Fund

Rock Tech Lithium (TSXV: RCK; OTCQX: RCKT) announced that Ontario's Critical Minerals Innovation Fund (CMIF) has provided $388,074 in funding to support the development of an ore sorting process for low-grade spodumene ores. This strategic initiative, conducted with Queen's University and Stark Technologies, aims to unlock new economic and environmental value from lithium deposits at Rock Tech's Georgia Lake site near Beardmore, Ontario.

The funding enables researchers to accelerate the development and pilot testing of innovative ore sorting solutions that target 80% lithium recovery rates from low-grade ores (0.3–0.5% Li₂O), traditionally deemed uneconomic. With this initiative, Rock Tech strives to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of lithium production in Canada, directly advancing the province's critical minerals strategy and clean energy transition.

Mirco Wojnarowicz, CEO at Rock Tech, expressed pride in receiving support from the Government of Ontario through the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund. He stated, "This project brings together academia, technology, and industry to solve one of the key challenges in lithium production – making lower-grade resources viable. It's a major step forward for sustainable critical minerals development in Ontario."

The project focuses on developing and prototyping an innovative, energy-efficient sorting process, achieving an ambitious 80% lithium recovery from low-grade spodumene ores, and fostering collaboration between academia, technology providers, and industry to support commercialization and investment in Ontario's lithium sector.

Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s minister of energy and mines, said: "Ontario is charging ahead as a global leader in critical minerals - and the Critical Minerals Innovation Fund is powering that momentum. This project with Rock Tech, Queen's University, and Stark Technologies is exactly the kind of smart collaboration that moves critical minerals from concept to production - strengthening our supply chains, creating local jobs, and driving clean energy progress. This is how we lead; this is how we win, and this is how we build a stronger Ontario for generations to come."

Queen's University will conduct research, and Stark Technologies will provide advanced sorting technology and expertise. Rock Tech will supply ore samples, oversee project progress, and guide the path to commercialization.

Charlotte Gibson, assistant professor and associate head at the Robert M. Buchan Department of Mining at Queen's University, commented: "The Critical Minerals Processing Lab at Queen's University is pleased to collaborate with Rock Tech Lithium on this important initiative to advance the Georgia Lake project. We look forward to strengthening our ongoing partnership, combining fundamental and applied research to enhance the industrial processing of low-grade lithium ores."

Furthermore, Rock Tech announces that it has entered into a revised field exploration agreement with Bingwi Neyaashi Anishinaabek, Biinjitiwaabik Zaaging Anishinaabek, Red Rock Indian Band, and Animbiigoo Zaagi'igan Anishinaabek setting out a framework for Rock Tech's consultation and accommodation activities with the First Nations Groups in connection with exploration activities at the Georgia Lake Project.

More information is posted on www.RockTechLithium.com.