Saga advances Radar titanium with key infrastructure upgrades in Labrador

By Joseph Quesnel July 30, 2025 At 11:14 am
Excavator and work truck located along the Trapper Trail over the northern portion of the oxide layer trend within the Trapper zone. PHOTO: Saga Metals.

Saga Metals (CSE: SAGA) has completed critical infrastructure upgrades at its Radar titanium project in Labrador, setting the stage for an upcoming major drill program. The company built a 4 km access trail along the Trapper zone’s core, facilitating future exploration and development. Additionally, a Gladiator drilling excavator opened three trenches across two significant aeromagnetic anomalies, exposing 504 m² of semi-massive to massive vanadiferous titanomagnetite (VTM) mineralization.

Located just 10 km from Cartwright, the project benefits from existing infrastructure, including roads, a deep-water port, an airstrip, and hydroelectric power. The property covers the Dykes River Intrusive Complex and holds promising mineral layers, including thick oxide zones with high-grade VTM, positioning it as a potentially major global resource.

SAGA’s summer field program included trail construction, trenching, and geophysical surveys. The upgraded 4.2 km forestry road improves logistical efficiency, while the new trail provides direct access to the Trapper zone for drilling operations. Trenches revealed extensive VTM outcrops, and magnetic surveys recorded readings as high as 115,498 nT, exceeding previous highs, indicating strong mineralization signals.

Michael Garagan, CGO and director with Saga Metals, said: “This summer marked a critical step in enabling cost-effective drilling, with infrastructure upgrades reducing our cost per meter significantly. We aim to drill 10,000–15,000 metres over the next 12 months, paving the way for a maiden resource calculation across the extensive oxide layers.”

Saga’s portfolio also includes the Double Mer uranium project and the Legacy lithium property in Quebec’s James Bay, positioning the company as a key player in the critical minerals needed for the green energy transition. For more, visit www.SagaMetals.com.

