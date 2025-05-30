Saga Metals reports significant drill holes at Radar

Saga Metals (TSXV: SAGA; OTCQB: SAGMF) – a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discovery – reported its final significant drill results from its 2025 inaugural drill program at the Radar Ti-V-Fe property, located near the port of Cartwright in Labrador. The property spans 24,175 hectares and fully encloses the Dykes River mafic layered intrusive complex.

Key drill intercepts highlight the following results from HEZ-06, HEZ-02, and HEZ-03 (the final three holes of the seven-hole program): Hole HEZ-06 intercepted 28 metres grading 20.11% iron, 4.22% titanium dioxide, and 0.214% vanadium oxide; Hole HEZ-02 intercepted 37 metres grading 12.4% iron, 4.17% titanium dioxide, and 0.069% vanadium oxide; and Hole HEZ-03 intercepted 55 metres grading 11.37% iron, 4.07% titanium dioxide, and 0.051% vanadium oxide.

Saga has completed the first critical steps of its proof-of-concept 2025 winter drill program, confirming the strong correlation between surface samples, geophysics, and drilling. The company is now targeting other magnetic anomalies across the property, all of which are larger than the one recently drilled.

To quickly delineate drill targets, Saga will conduct detailed ground geophysics over the main regional airborne magnetic anomalies. The company also plans to execute a property-wide high-resolution aeromagnetic survey to locate high-priority drilling targets.

Saga has initiated metallurgy and petrography analysis on the core extracted from the Hawkeye zone. This work aims to assess the recoverable vanadiferous magnetite and determine the quality of potential concentrates. Additionally, the company will perform alternate whole-rock analyses to identify secondary mineralization of phosphate, manganese, scandium, and certain rare earth elements (REE) present in this large mafic layered intrusion.

