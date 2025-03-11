Saga Metals uncovers large mineralized layered intrusion at Radar project

Saga Metals (TSXV: SAGA; OTCQB: SAGMF) – a North American exploration company focused on critical minerals – announced the discovery of a large mineralized layered mafic intrusion as part of its inaugural 2025 drilling program at its Radar project. The project is located near the town of Cartwright in Labrador.

The company noted the Dykes River intrusion – which hosts the entirety of the Radar Ti-V project – has an area of 160 km2. This area is is similar in size to Greenland’s Skargaard intrusion. This size underscores the immense untapped potential of the region for hosting critical metals, including vanadium and titanium.

Saga initially targeted the Radar project to test a distinct geophysical signature and historical geochemical indicators suggesting the presence of Ortho magmatic Fe-Ti-V mineralization. SAGA’s 2025 maiden drill program aimed to test the core of the magnetic anomaly identified through geophysics at the Hawkeye zone. Initially planned for 1,500 metres, the program was confidently expanded to 2,200 metres after early drilling revealed strong intercepts through the primary layering sequences. The company listed the following key findings from the drilling: 130–200 metres of intermittent magnetite layering across strike, consistent correlation between geophysical anomalies and mineralized zones, and layered Fe-Ti-V mineralization extending at depth.

Michael Garagan, director of Saga, commented, “What is most intriguing is the clarity of the layering sequences observed in magnetic inversions and drill core data. We have been able to predict intercepts of massive to pervasive magnetite layers within 10–20m accuracy, even on our first drill hole. Detailed sampling, logging and structural interpretation reaffirms that the system remains open at depth.”

Work teams will now finalize core logging and sample assays now that over 2,200 metres of drilling. Company officials believe Initial surface sampling from the past two summers has shown a strong correlation between magnetite and titanium-vanadium content, pending assay results. The program’s success has laid the groundwork for additional step-out drilling to further expand both the width and strike of the mineralized system.

The company's flagship asset is the Double Mer uranium project, also located in Labrador, which is about 25,600 ha. Saga also holds secondary exploration assets in Labrador, with a focus on the discovery of titanium, vanadium, and iron ore.

More information is posted on www.SagaMetals.com