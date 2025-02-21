Sandvik and Adriatic Metals deploy the first underground automation in the Balkans

Sandvik and Adriatic Metals have commissioned the first underground mining automation implementation in the Balkan region, deploying AutoMine Multi-Lite at Adriatic Metals’ flagship Vareš silver project in central Bosnia.

The two-phase implementation features two operator stations and three Sandvik underground loaders, including Toro LH517i and Toro LH514 units. The system is now operational across two production levels, enabling Adriatic Metals to sustain continuous, around-the-clock production.

Underground mining at Adriatic Metals. CREDIT: Adriatic Metals.

Bryce Arnold, maintenance superintendent at Adriatic Metals said, “The support we received from Sandvik throughout this project has been outstanding. We are thrilled to be the first in the Balkan region to implement the AutoMine Multi-Lite system. Its precision and consistency not only enhance our productivity but also significantly reduces the risk of personal injury and equipment damage. This technology is a game-changer for our operations.”

AutoMine Multi-Lite is designed to empower operators to supervise and remotely control multiple automated machines operating within dedicated production areas. The system’s flexibility allows multiple production areas and operator stations to be integrated into a single, cohesive system, driving increased productivity, safety, and cost efficiency. The technology reduces downtime, ensures consistent performance and increases operational hours, making it an ideal solution for complex mining operations.

Ryan Hunt, business line manager of automation for sales area south Europe and Middle East at Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions, commented, “The success of this implementation is a testament to the dedication and teamwork between Adriatic Metals and Sandvik. Collaborating with Adriatic Metals on this landmark initiative is a privilege. Together, we have achieved a significant milestone in advancing mining automation in the Balkan region. This project reaffirms Sandvik's leadership in mining automation and our ability to deliver tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of our customers.

More information is posted on www.Sandvik.com and www.AdriaticMetals.com.