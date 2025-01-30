Saskatchewan group advances Indigenous action plan for recruitment, training, and procurement

The Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC) has released a new Indigenous action plan that will engage the province’s Indigenous communities in workforce engagement and procurement.

Warren Kaeding, the minister responsible for the SRC, said. "The Saskatchewan Research Council has a long history of collaboration with First Nations and Métis communities, spanning more than 40 years in areas such as ecological studies, student enrichment and job training opportunities, and longer-term initiatives including remediation of former mine and mill sites in northern Saskatchewan. The new Indigenous Action Plan further builds upon these relationships to ensure continued Indigenous participation in Saskatchewan's key economic sectors and growing workforce."

SRC's Indigenous Action Plan has been built to align with the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's (TRC) Call to Action 92 and will be lifted by four integral pillars: Employment, leadership, Indigenous community relationships and business development.

Of particular importance within the Plan will be two new programs supported by the Employment pillar: an Indigenous Workforce Program and an Indigenous summer student program, Kiskiyihta (Kiskee ih-taah), which is a Cree word meaning to learn or to know.

Together, these programs will help SRC increase recruitment and hiring of Indigenous peoples by collaborating with Indigenous educational institutions and training entities to develop strategies for the retention and advancement of Indigenous employees. The collaborating organizations will also support SRC in finding potential candidates for SRC job openings and for the Indigenous summer student program.

Other important initiatives within the plan include the formation of an Indigenous advisory committee, increasing Indigenous procurement via SRC's Indigenous procurement policy, growing the number of Indigenous learning opportunities for SRC employees, and strengthening meaningful engagement and collaboration with Indigenous communities and tribal councils.

SRC is Canada's second largest research and technology organization with 1,400 clients in 22 countries around the world. More details about SRC's Indigenous action plan can be found at src.sk.ca/IAP.