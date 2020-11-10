Saskatoon cleantech startup opens $5M testing and technology facility

Mavens new facility in Saskatoon Credit: Maven Water and Environment

Maven Water and Environment​ announced the opening of a new, $5-million water treatment pilot-scale testing and technology development facility in Saskatoon. The 8,000-sq.-ft. facility is the first of its kind in North America, ​providing advanced clean water solutions for the​ sustainable development of natural resources globally, and enabling over 50 new engineering and technology jobs locally.

Where conventional water treatment processes can produce toxic wastes that need to be landfilled, and require large amounts of electricity and harsh chemicals, Maven uses proprietary technology that applies natural biological processes, free of harmful chemicals. These include engineered treatment wetlands, bioreactors, and treatment of tailings ponds and pit lakes right at the source. Maven’s innovative technology enables a safe and sustainable solution for mining and oilsands operations.

“We are thrilled to open up our new facility in Saskatoon, enabling our team to further expand our services globally, and invest in new innovation and technology that has a direct positive impact on our environment,” Monique Simair, CEO of Maven, said in a release. “Our team is proud to be creating a new standard in water treatment, while opening up exciting consulting and technology research and development job opportunities locally.”

The Saskatoon-headquartered startup began operations in 2019. In its first year, Maven expanded across Canada and South America, serving uranium, gold, metallurgical coal, and other metals mining sites. Maven’s new facility can mimic climates at a range of mine sites and features energy-efficient growth chambers, walk-in incubators, coolers, and freezers for bioreactors, treatment wetlands, and in-situ treatment customization. The laboratories have been designed with capability for microbiology and biogeochemistry assays, specific to the mining and oil and gas sectors.

Maven’s vision is to create a sustainable future, producing clean energy with minimal impact on water resources and the natural environment.

For more information, visit www.MavenWE.com.