Scania to charge MacLean’s net‑zero push

The MacLean boom truck. Credit: MacLean

MacLean Engineering has announced a partnership with Scania Industrial Batteries, to support its emission reduction goals.

Since 2016, the Ontario-based company has integrated battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) into its mining machinery fleet. It has sold over 100 battery EV units to customers in North America and Australia. This priority was further solidified through its Real Zero 2040 commitment, MacLean’s pledge to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040.

Kevin MacLean, the CEO of MacLean, said the partnership with Scania offers an opportunity to meet these goals while offering customers reliable service. “Our customers depend on us to provide equipment solutions that are safe, productive and built for the future,” he said in a news release. “Scania demonstrated exceptional technical capabilities, transparency and a collaborative approach throughout the evaluation process. We are excited to move forward together.”

Scania signs on with years of experience in industrial batteries built to boost efficiency and durability in demanding off‑road sectors such as mining, construction and agriculture.

Elin Åkerström, the managing director of Scania, added, “Electrification in demanding off-road applications places exceptionally high requirements on safety, reliability and system integration. We are applying our deep expertise in electrified power solutions to support customers like MacLean as they transition to zero-emission operations.”