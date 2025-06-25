Scottie report provides inaugural MRE for Scottie gold mine

Scottie Resources (TSXV: SCOT; OTCQB: SCTSF) has filed a technical report for Scottie's Scottie gold mine project. The report, titled "NI 43-101 2025 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Scottie Gold Mine Project, northern, BC," carries an effective date of February 2, 2025.

The technical report provides the inaugural mineral resource estimate for the project. The company owns all its properties within the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

The company has delivered a high-quality inaugural mineral resource estimate. It reports an inferred mineral resource estimate (MRE) of 703,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold, assuming a phased open pit and underground mining scenario. The total gold resource includes 528,000 ounces at 8.7 g/t in underground resources and 174,000 ounces at 3.2 g/t in the shallow pit-constrained resource. Expansion opportunities remain for both the open pit and underground resources, as the deposits are open in several directions.

The MRE outlines a plan to mine a shallow open pit during the initial years, minimizing initial capital while using early cash flows to fund the development of higher-grade underground resources. The company will further leverage the high-quality ounces within the MRE by combining them with findings from a recent ore sorting study. The pit offers a potential short ramp-up phase to production, flexibility, and reduced operational risk. The higher-grade underground resource complements this approach by commanding better payable terms from Asian smelters, eliminating the need for an on-site processing plant.

The envisioned project benefits significantly from existing infrastructure, including roads, proximity to a deep-water shipping port, and nearby power lines. The DSO project design favors a high-margin, variable cost model with industry-leading low initial capital requirements, ensuring quick investment payback.

During the 2025 exploration drilling campaign, Scottie Resources will focus on converting the resource from inferred to indicated through infill drilling. The company will also pursue expansionary drilling on high-quality targets close to the deposits. A particularly promising focus includes drilling the untested pit-constrained envelope on the siltstone side of the deposit.

Any additional ounces discovered in this zone will convert waste to ore, significantly increasing contained ounces. Additional exploration will target zones with high upside potential, such as the newly discovered Wolf zone, to provide high-grade resources near existing infrastructure.

More information is posted on www.ScottieResources.com.