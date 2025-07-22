Shaakichiuwaanaan confirmed as world’s largest pollucite-hosted caesium deposit.

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; OTCQX: PMETF) has announced an inaugural mineral resource estimate for caesium at the Rigel and Vega zones of its Shaakichiuwaanaan property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec.

The company has confirmed the Shaakichiuwaanaan project hosts the world’s largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite deposit, declaring an inaugural caesium zone MRE as follows:

The Rigel Caesium zone holds an indicated mineral resource of 163,000 tonnes, grading 10.25% Cs2O (caesium oxide), 1.78% Li2O (lithium oxide), and 646 ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum pentoxide). The Vega caesium zone contains an indicated mineral resource of 530,000 tonnes, grading 2.61% Cs2O, 2.23% Li2O, and 172 ppm Ta2O5. Additionally, the Vega caesium zone contains an inferred mineral resource of 1,698,000 tonnes, grading 2.40% Cs2O, 1.81% Li2O, and 245 ppm Ta2O5.

Within the open-pit resource component of the CV13 Pegmatite—part of the company’s consolidated MRE for the project (including both the CV5 and CV13 pegmatites)—the Rigel and Vega zones together contain a total caesium metal content of 30.5 kt Cs2O (indicated) and 40.8 kt Cs2O (inferred).

Darren L. Smith, executive and vice president of exploration for the company, commented: "At Shaakichiuwaanaan, we have now defined the largest reported occurrence of pollucite in the world – by a significant margin. To find a pollucite-hosted caesium deposit of this scale and grade is exceptionally rare, with only three deposits globally known to have produced this extremely high-value critical and strategic mineral."

"The pegmatites of the Shaakichiuwaanaan project continue to demonstrate their unique, world-class nature for hosting abundant and varied critical minerals. With considerable Mineral Resources for lithium, tantalum, gallium, and now caesium defined – and a Feasibility Study for lithium at CV5 on schedule for completion this quarter – the company is becoming increasingly well-positioned as an emerging critical minerals powerhouse to global markets."

Ken Brinsden, president, CEO, and managing director, said: "This is another feather in the cap of our technical team, led by Darren, with their hard work resulting in yet another world-class discovery at Shaakichiuwaanaan. What stands out is the sheer scale and grade of this caesium discovery, relative to anything that's been found before globally,”

“It's also a reflection of the extraordinary geology of this deposit, which hosts lithium, tantalum, and now caesium – all high-value critical minerals – at world-class scale. Given the scale, grade, and proximity to the CV5 Pegmatite, the new caesium discovery at Rigel and Vega has already added further substantial value to the Shaakichiuwaanaan project."

Brinsden highlighted that the caesium market is at a pivotal moment. caesium's role in next-generation solar technologies could spark major demand, putting Shaakichiuwaanaan at the forefront.

