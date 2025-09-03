Shaakichiuwaanaan permitting on schedule, making gains

Patriot Battery Metals (TSX: PMET; US-OTCQX: PMETF) provided an update on the permitting process for its wholly owned Shaakichiuwaanaan property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. In February 2025, Patriot submitted its initial project description for the Shaakichiuwaanaan lithium project (CV5 Pegmatite) to IAAC, formally initiating the federal permitting process.

Since submitting the initial description, the company has engaged with the Federal Joint Assessment Committee, which includes representatives from IAAC and the Cree Nation Government. IAAC has begun its formal planning and public comment period. In August 2025, IAAC issued the tailored impact statement guidelines, permitting plan, cooperation plan, Indigenous engagement and participation plan, and public participation plan, marking the official start of the federal impact assessment phase for the project.

Ken Brinsden, Patriot CEO and president, commented: "Within the approvals process to-date, engagement with both the Cree, provincial and federal authorities has been constructive and timely. Further, we are pleased to see that the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada is aiming to minimize duplication and ensure full use is made of the work contributing to the Cree and provincial level assessment.

"It can't be underestimated how much work has already been achieved by Patriot to ensure Shaakichiuwaanaan is well-placed in the global lithium raw material development pipeline. Moving the project from discovery and the establishment of a globally significant resource, to the upcoming mine authorization process in less than four years is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates both the quality of the project and team delivering it."

The public can track progress on the IAAC schedule at this link: https://iaac-aeic.gc.ca/050/evaluations/proj/89271. The federal impact assessment process runs concurrently with the provincial permitting process, which started in 2023, and leverages existing provincial procedures to streamline federal requirements.

Patriot notes with interest the efforts of federal authorities to minimize duplication with provincial approvals. The company plans to maintain close contact with key government agencies and the Cree to ensure a diligent and timely approval process.

Overall, the project has gathered extensive environmental baseline data through field programs and community consultations over about three years, supporting the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for both federal and provincial processes. Patriot expects to submit the provincial ESIA in late 2025, with the federal ESIA following shortly afterward.