Shallow gold-copper find spurs interest in Amarc’s B.C. project



Amarc Resources (TSX.VAHR) announced a potentially significant copper-gold discovery at its JOY project, located in the famed Golden Triangle region of northern British Columbia. This new find, reached by a drill rig just 59 feet (almost 18 metres) below the surface, is already attracting considerable investor attention and could spark a new wave of exploration activity in the area.

The Golden Triangle boasts rich geology but presents exploration challenges due to its seasonal conditions. A recent drill program appears to be turning the company around. Early surveys confirm a positive outlook, but previous exploration only focused on the surface

The President and CEO of Amarc Resources stated the company’s excitement about future development. Economists from the International Energy Agency (IEA) are projecting that copper demand will double by 2040, for reasons such as the rising numbers of electric vehicles being made with copper. At the same time, head grades are dropping.

There were core samples showing copper veinlets and analyzers that helped guide new core developments. With the presence of all the above in the area, this also secured Freeport to help. At present, engineers are working on a cost assessment for a large project as a result. Heap leeching. A small amount of samples can be collected. There are also areas to expand to, and there are shared infrastructure with other groups to keep mining costs low.

Amarc's land now incorporates the Takla, Kwadacha, and Tsay Keh Dene territories. The group has secured some agreements for monitors and training, and is engaging in further conversations. A study is also underway to help manage water issues, such as runoff. British Columbia requires there to be infrastructure to help keep the environment safe and secure.

More information is posted on www.AmarcResources.com.