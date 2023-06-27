Sitka expands gold corridor to over 5 km at RC project, Yukon

Sitka Gold (CSE: SIG; FSE: 1RF; OTC: SITKF) has successfully identified additional mineralization at its RC project by compiling data from a high-resolution airborne magnetic (MAG) survey. It was flown over the Saddle, Eiger, Pukelman and Josephine intrusions in 2022.

The results of the survey indicate that the mineralized gold corridor that hosts those intrusions is now known to stretch 5 km along strike. This also hints at much larger gold-bearing intrusions that previously thought.

The results were interpreted from 3D modeling that shows that known gold mineralization coincides with areas of higher magnetic susceptibility which are associated with the hornfels alteration zones caused by the emplacement of intrusive rocks.

The RC project , located in the Yukon about 100 km east of Dawson City, includes 376 km2 of land accessible by gravel road. It lies midway between Victoria Gold’s Eagle gold mine and Sabre Gold’s Brewery Creek gold project.

The initial inferred resource estimate was released earlier this year. The Blackjack and Eiger zones contain 61.1 million tonnes grading 0.68 g/t gold and containing 1.34 million oz. A cut-off grade of 0.25 g/t gold was used in the calculation.

Sitka plans to drill 10,000 metres at RC this year to expand the resource. Core from the Blackjack zone recently assayed 0.74 g/t gold over the entire length of a 422.7-metres long drill hole. It included a section of 111.7 metres at 1.24 g/t gold.

More details about the MAG survey are available on www.SitkaGoldCorp.com.