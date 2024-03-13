SMS adds Komatsu underground mining equipment to portfolio

SMS Equipment now offers Komatsu underground hard rock mining equipment across most of Canada and in Alaska. The new contract expands SMS […]
By Canadian Mining Journal Staff March 13, 2024 At 1:25 pm
Komatsu underground drills, trucks, and LHDs will be available from SMS Equipment across most of Canada and Alaska by 2025. Credit: Komatsu

SMS Equipment now offers Komatsu underground hard rock mining equipment across most of Canada and in Alaska. The new contract expands SMS Equipment’s offering to include a portfolio of underground mining products and services among the company’s lineup of equipment, advanced technologies, parts, service, and support.

“The transition of Komatsu’s hard rock mining portfolio to SMS Equipment is an exciting development in our relationship in Canada,” says Dennis Chmielewski, EVP mining at SMS Equipment. “With the expansion of our product lineup, SMS Equipment is now positioned to serve Canada and Alaska’s diverse mining needs, whether surface, underground or a combination of the two.”

Saskatchewan and Ontario are not included in the agreement and will continue to be served by Komatsu directly.

“Komatsu and SMS Equipment have a shared goal of maximizing value to underground mining customers,” says Kyle Rhoderick, GM of underground hard rock mining at Komatsu North America. “In markets where we can enhance value, we’re pairing Komatsu’s leading-edge equipment with SMS Equipment’s extensive distribution network, support specialists and convenience services.”

The transition will begin in Quebec in early 2024, when SMS Equipment will offer a range of Komatsu-owned conversion equipment and technology, like Montabert, and exclusively offer Komatsu underground hard rock mining models, including underground load-haul-dumpers, trucks, drills, and shaft equipment. Both the product line and service area will expand throughout the year, with full service to eight provinces, three territories and the state of Alaska expected by 2025.

The new portfolio of Komatsu underground hard rock mining products joins SMS Equipment’s diverse offering for the mining sector, which includes electric trucks and excavators, autonomous haulage and other advanced technologies. For more information on equipment and services, please visit SMSEquipment.com.

