SMS Equipment opens $30M expansion in Timmins

Canadian heavy equipment dealer SMS Equipment unveiled the expansion of its Timmins, Ont., branch at a grand opening celebration today. The $30-million development bolsters the company’s support to northern Ontario’s mining, construction and forestry sectors and marks its long-term investment in the region.

“We’re thrilled to open our incredible new SMS Equipment Timmins branch and serve our customers with equipment, technology, service and support right where it’s needed in northern Ontario,” said Robin Heard, SMS president and CEO.

“The demand for heavy equipment has steadily increased alongside explosive growth of the province’s mining sector and its related service industries,” he added. “We wanted to invest in a facility and the personnel that could fulfill that demand with a broad range of solutions to keep our customers’ operations running smoothly.”

Spanning 3,435 m2, the new building is designed to hold the largest mining equipment in the world. It includes two heavy-duty welding bays, five service bays and a 100-tonne heavy-lift capacity, which together accommodate new remanufacturing, welding, painting and large equipment rebuilds in-house.

Environmental sustainability was top-of-mind in its design. Among many water and energy-saving features, its solar generation system is expected to supply nearly 70% of the administrative offices’ power.

The building’s design and construction injected millions into the local economy, with millions more expected through ongoing operations. Along with jobs created through the expansion, the branch employes a growing staff, including skilled heavy equipment technicians and apprentices.

"Timmins is the city with a heart of gold and having a world-class supply and service company like SMS Equipment is important for our local economy," said George Pirie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Timmins. "I want to congratulate SMS Equipment on this terrific expansion that will create over 100 good-paying jobs and benefit the people and businesses in our region. This brand-new facility will help mining operations get machines back up and running faster, while also ensuring Timmins will be the supply and service hub of the northeast."

