Spanish Mountain Gold takes formal steps in environmental assessment and permitting process

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSXV: SPA) has submitted the initial project description (IPD) and early engagement plan.to the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office and Impact Assessment Agency of Canada for its project located in in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia.

The submission of the IPD and early engagement plan formally initiates the early engagement phase of the provincial process and the planning phase of the federal process. This undertaking represents a milestone in the company's action plan for the environmental assessment (EA) and permitting of its gold project.

"We are excited about the submission of the IPD, which marks the official commencement of our EA process following the extensive preparations we have put into our project over the years," CEO Larry Yau commented.

"We are hopeful that this substantive groundwork will help us avoid many potential pitfalls in the lengthy and intricate process and allow us to achieve the remaining EA milestones we have targeted for 2022 and beyond."

The IPD provides an overview description of the company's plans to develop, operate and eventually decommission the Spanish Mountain gold project, which, according to a pre-feasibility study published in 2021, is expected to operate for 14 years producing a total of 2.1 million oz. gold.

The early engagement plan identifies parties with a potential interest in the project and details the engagement that has already been conducted and any issues or concerns that have been raised. It also presents the company's plans to engage with indigenous nations, the public and government through the initial phases of the EA processes.

Before the IPD was finalized for submission, it was provided to the three indigenous nations on whose Traditional Territories the project is located for their review. The project received support from the Xatśūll First Nation in November 2021, followed by the Lhtako Dené Nation in December.

