Spanish Mountain teams with Andritz to boost sustainability

Spanish Mountain Gold (TSXV: SPA) has created a partnership with Andritz and BC Hydro to reduce the carbon intensity of its proposed Spanish Mountain gold project near Likely, BC, in the Cariboo gold corridor. The company will use Andritz’s software for process optimization, energy management, and operator training with the goal of building the most sustainable gold mine in Canada.

"We are very excited to partner with Andritz, a leading international technology company, who shares the same values on sustainability as Spanish Mountain Gold. Through this partnership, our aim is to redefine the mining industry's approach to energy generation, consumption, and environmental responsibility by lowering carbon intensity to ensure we build the greenest gold processing facility in the industry," said Spanish Mountain president and CEO Peter Mah.

Andritz’s proprietary IDEAS simulation software will enable Spanish Mountain to analyze energy consumption for greenfield operations, optimize process flowsheets, and predict power demand accurately. This proactive approach is crucial for balancing long-term supply and demand curves effectively. Similarly, it can be used to accurately support water management programs.

In addition, the mining company envisions using the IDEAS simulation software to train local operators, supporting employment in the region. Trainees can learn the operation using a digital twin ahead of workforce recruitment and once employed at an operation, can continuously improve how processes are controlled.

A prefeasibility study was completed for the Spanish Mountain gold project in 2021. The study outlined a mine life of 14 years and total production of 2.1 million oz. gold. All-in sustaining cost was estimated at US$707 per oz. for the first six years and US$801 per oz. over the mine life. The initial capital requirements are $607 million for construction of an open pit and 20,000-t/d mill. Permitting is underway.

The project has measured and indicated resources of 294 million tonnes grading 0.50 g/t gold and 6.8 g/t silver for contained ounces of 4.7 million oz. gold and 6.8 million oz. silver. There is also an inferred resource of 18 million tonnes at 0.63 g/t gold and 0.76 g/t silver.

Technical reports for the Spanish Mountain project can be read on www.SpanishMountainGold.com.