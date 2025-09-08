Sparton approved to explore Pense project

Company finds new massive sulphide mineralization

Sparton Resources (TSXV-SRI) reported field operations are underway at the Pense critical metals project. The Pense mineralization exhibits many similarities to the world-class Outokumpu deposits in Finland. The 68 sq. km (6,800-hectare) Pense claim area straddles the Ontario Quebec border, about 25 km. east of Englehart, Ontario. The company reported that new exploration permits have recently been received from each of the Ontario and Quebec governments and all activities, including proposed drilling sites, have been approved.

Lee Barker, Sparton’s CEO, stated: “The Pense property area has been overlooked in recent years and there is enough documented critical metals mineralization on the property to justify continuing the overall exploration program to test all the other targets, both on the Ontario and the Quebec claims. We are very encouraged by the results of the initial drilling, which certainly warrant follow-up. These new zones at Verrier and Gagne clearly show that the area has multiple critical metals targets, and these will be evaluated in detail. This large property, held 100% by Sparton, is now “camp scale” in size”.

Early in 2025, Sparton conducted reconnaissance geophysics over two areas at Pense and successfully identified a new target, which the 2023 airborne electromagnetic and magnetic survey had only partially covered. This zone lies several hundred meters from the other untested targets, and Sparton will carry out detailed work this season to better define it. Reconnaissance efforts also extended another untested zone, previously located by ground surveys, by 200 meters in strike length. The field team is currently investigating unexplored portions of the Gagne and Verrier showings as part of Sparton’s program.

Sparton will carry out electromagnetic and magnetic surveys over these showings and their surrounding areas. The company has launched the prospecting and sampling program and will release assay results once available. Mapping from the Ontario Geological Survey highlighted a syenite intrusive area northwest of the Verrier and Gagne trenches, and various skarn minerals linked to copper and zinc mineralization in the trenches.

The Pense mineralization Sparton has encountered so far consists of massive to semi-massive sulphides, including pyrite, pyrrhotite, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite, hosted in mafic and ultramafic volcanic rocks (komatiites) and intercalated sediments. These minerals host critical metal values and resemble the Outokumpu mineral suite. The newly identified Verrier (Gagne) mineralization has drawn significant interest.

The presence of significant gold mineralization is an added feature for this critical metals opportunity. With the current gold price reaching all-time highs, we believe that this overlooked style of mineralization in this area and the anomalous gold associated with the critical metal mineralization is a bonus for the Pense project.