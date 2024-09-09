SPC Nickel reveals 19.5% copper, 107.3 g/t PGMs from Muskox project

SPC Nickel (TSXV:SPC) has announced the latest assay results from its 2024 exploration at the Muskox nickel-copper-platinum group metals project, 75 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut’s Kitikmeot region. The results highlight widespread high-grade mineralization, including up to 19.5% copper and 107.3 g/t PGM.



The Muskox project, considered one of the last undeveloped district-scale nickel-copper-PGM prospects in the world, has geological similarities to major nickel-copper camps like Norilsk, Voisey’s Bay and Sudbury. SPC Nickel believes the project offers significant potential for a major discovery.



During the program, 112 grab samples were collected from several key target areas: Equinox, Pyrrhotite Lake and Speers Lake. The standout results include 19.5% copper, 6.4 g/t palladium, and 7.6 g/t gold at the Equinox target. At Pyrrhotite Lake, assays revealed 9.02% copper and 27.9 g/t palladium. Additional assays from Speers Lake returned 12.4% copper and 3.9 g/t palladium.

"Having spent more than 25 years exploring for magmatic Ni-Cu-PGM sulphides, I can say without a doubt that the Muskox project represents one of the best undeveloped district-scale opportunities that I have ever seen. The presence of high-grade copper-PGM footwall veins and multiple ounces of PGM's is truly spectacular and uncommon outside of the known Ni-Cu-PGM districts,” said SPC Nickel president and CEO Grant Mourre. “Our field work at Muskox leads us to conclude that previous exploration has only scratched the surface of the true potential of the Muskox intrusion. Muskox's scale and mineral prospectivity demonstrate the kind of project profile that is normally associated with major mine developers. It is truly a potentially transformative project in the heart of an emerging tier 1 jurisdiction."

The Muskox project has a rich history of exploration. Discovered by Inco in the late 1950s during an aerial survey, the site has seen limited exploration programs by companies such as Equinox Resources, Muskox Minerals, Anglo American Exploration and Silvermet.

For more information, visit www.SPCNickel.com.