SPC Nickel’s new findings at West Graham nickel-copper project

SPC Nickel reports promising assay results from its ongoing 2024 drill program at the West Graham project in Sudbury, Ont. One notable intersection includes 1.41% nickel and 0.33% copper over 16.0 metres. This drilling campaign aims to complete 2,500 metres across 40 holes by August, with additional assay results expected after.

Highlights from the recent assays include:

Hole WG-24-087: intersected 1.05% nickel and 0.30% copper over 16.0 metres from 32.0 to 48.0 metres within a broader interval of 0.63% nickel and 0.24% copper over 41.0 metres

copper over 41.0 metres Hole WG-24-088: intersected 1.41% nickel and 0.33% copper over 16.0 metres from 20.0 to 36.0 metres within a wider zone of 0.87% nickel and 0.32% copper over 38.00 metres

Grant Mourre, CEO and president of SPC Nickel said, "When we announced the commencement of drilling at West Graham in May we emphasised our focus on evaluating the project's potential as a low-strip, higher-grade starter pit. These near-surface results provide clear support for this approach. Importantly, the assays we are releasing today are also of significantly higher grade than those released with the indicated in-pit resource announced in January 2024, which only encourages our already strong belief in the economic upside of the project. "



In January 2024, SPC Nickel released its first mineral resource estimate (MRE) for the West Graham project. The estimate revealed an in-pit resource (0.3% nickel equivalent cut-off grade) with an indicated resource of 19.3 million tonnes at 0.42% nickel and 0.28% copper, along with 3.3 million tonnes at 0.37% nickel and 0.28% copper in the inferred category. Additionally, the out-of-pit resource (0.7% nickel equivalent cut-off grade) included 3.2 million tonnes at 0.63% nickel and 0.47% copper (0.92% nickel equivalent) in the indicated category, and 3.9 million tonnes at 0.69% nickel and 0.43% copper (0.97% nickel equivalent) in the inferred category.

SPC Nickel remains focused on exploring for nickel, copper and precious metalsacross its portfolio, including the Lockerby East project in Sudbury and the Muskox project in Nunavut, alongside other properties in key mining regions across Canada.

For more information, visit www.SPCNickel.com.