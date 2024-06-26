Sprott-backed gold trading platform secures investment; launch imminent

Argo Digital Gold, a new online platform for precious metals trading and storage, has entered into a strategic investment partnership with Paxos and WonderFi Technologies (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) ahead of its imminent launch.

This collaboration, says Argo, builds upon the strong foundation established by the company's founding investors, the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the digital gold revolution.

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure company and the issuer of Pax Gold (PAXG) token, while WonderFi is the leading Canadian operator of regulated crypto platforms. Both are long-standing innovators in the digital asset industry.

Their strategic investment helps to fuel Argo's mission to offer world-class access to digital gold and precious metals by leveraging the expertise of their partners in precious metals, digital assets, banking, and custody, Argo said in a press release.

"We are thrilled to close this investment round and welcome both Paxos and WonderFi as strategic investors. Their expertise and leadership in the digital asset space perfectly complement the vision of our founding investors, the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf," said Michael Petch, president and co-founder of Argo, stated.

Official launch of the Argo digital gold and precious metals platform is scheduled for next month.