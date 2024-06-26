Sprott-backed gold trading platform secures investment; launch imminent

Argo Digital Gold, a new online platform for precious metals trading and storage, has entered into a strategic investment partnership with Paxos […]
By Staff Writer June 26, 2024 At 2:27 pm
Credit: Argo Digital Gold

Topics

Commodities

Regions

Tags

Companies

Argo Digital Gold, a new online platform for precious metals trading and storage, has entered into a strategic investment partnership with Paxos and WonderFi Technologies (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) ahead of its imminent launch.

This collaboration, says Argo, builds upon the strong foundation established by the company's founding investors, the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf, further solidifying its position at the forefront of the digital gold revolution.

Paxos is the leading regulated blockchain and tokenization infrastructure company and the issuer of Pax Gold (PAXG) token, while WonderFi is the leading Canadian operator of regulated crypto platforms. Both are long-standing innovators in the digital asset industry.

Their strategic investment helps to fuel Argo's mission to offer world-class access to digital gold and precious metals by leveraging the expertise of their partners in precious metals, digital assets, banking, and custody, Argo said in a press release.

"We are thrilled to close this investment round and welcome both Paxos and WonderFi as strategic investors. Their expertise and leadership in the digital asset space perfectly complement the vision of our founding investors, the Sprott family and Peter Grosskopf," said Michael Petch, president and co-founder of Argo, stated.

Official launch of the Argo digital gold and precious metals platform is scheduled for next month.

Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Next Events

Jul 08 2024 - Jul 10 2024
3rd International Meet & Expo on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and its Applications
Jul 15 2024 - Jul 16 2024
The Deep Sea Mining Summit 2024
Jul 17 2024 - Jul 18 2024
Direct Lithium Extraction Canada 2024
Jul 22 2024 - Jul 23 2024
Zinc-Ion Battery Tech 2024

Related Posts