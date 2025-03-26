Sterling Metals begins drilling at Copper Road project

Sterling Metals (TSXV: SAG; OTCQB: SAGG) commenced its inaugural drill program at the Copper Road project in Northern Ontario. The project located 80 km north of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, spans 25,000 ha and extends 30 km in width. The project site has seen past production.

The company has stated that the fully funded, minimum 2,000-metre diamond drill program will run until the end of April, targeting multiple high-priority zones. The program aims to evaluate near-surface copper mineralization and its connection to a larger porphyry center at depth, as identified by extensive field and geophysical studies. Work teams will focus their drilling on key targets within the property's central corridor, covering an initial 2.5km x 1.5km x 1.5km target area within the broader 30 km-wide project. This area hosts significant geophysical anomalies and historically underexplored zones, pointing to the potential for a much larger mineral system at depth.

Mathew Wilson, CEO of Sterling Metals, commented, "Recent political developments have cast a spotlight on Canada's vast but underutilized natural resource potential. With only 1% of the world's copper reserves, we are alarmingly short on what is arguably the most essential metal for the global energy transition. At Sterling, we've been focused on strategically located exploration opportunities to unlock Canada's copper potential, an effort that ultimately led us to the Copper Road project.”

Wilson added, “What makes this project stand out is the rare combination of size and grade potential with unparalleled accessibility: 20 minutes off the Trans-Canada highway, and just 1 hour north of the US border. Exploration always carries tremendous risk, but we believe this initial target area within the 30km wide copper mineral system contains many of the key geological ingredients necessary to find a cornerstone copper asset in Canada."

The Ontario government also awarded Sterling Metals a $200,000 grant from the Ontario Junior Exploration Program (OJEP) to support drilling at the Copper Road project. A key focus of OJEP is the exploration of critical minerals-such as nickel, copper, cobalt, and platinum-group elements. This funding highlights the strategic significance of Copper Road in advancing Ontario's resource sector.

More information is posted on www.SterlingMetals.ca.