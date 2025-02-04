Sudbury-based haulage company starts strategic partnership with Deebar in South Africa

By Canadian Mining Journal Staff February 4, 2025 At 6:16 pm
Railveyor in Sudbury, Ontario provides haulage services. CREDIT: Railveyor.

Railveyor – an advanced global haulage company based in Sudbury, Ontario – has appointed Deebar as their official sales representative in South Africa. The Northern Ontario firm provides bulk material transport services to the mining and industrial sectors.

This partnership is a pivotal step in Railveyor’s global expansion, enhancing its capabilities in this dynamic and resource-rich region, according to Tas Mohamed, CEO of Railveyor.

As a leading supplier of innovative mining solutions, Deebar led the installation of an earlier Railveyor system at Phakisa Mine, a Harmony Gold-owned operation in South Africa. This project exemplified the power of combining Deebar’s local expertise with the advanced technology of the Railveyor system – to deliver an efficient and sustainable materials handling solution.

Mohamed commented, “We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with Deebar. Their proven track record and deep understanding of the South African mining landscape make them an ideal partner as we continue to innovate and provide solutions that align with the industry’s needs.”

Through their strategic agreement, Railveyor and Deebar will collaborate on new opportunities across South Africa, offering clients state-of-the-art material haulage systems that prioritize efficiency, sustainability, and safety. The partnership underscores Railveyor’s dedication to forging meaningful relationships that drive progress in the mining industry, she said.

Brandon Sokoe, managing director of Deebar said, “We are proud to represent Railveyor in South Africa. Our shared commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable solutions positions us to meet the evolving demands of the mining sector. We look forward to building on our successful history together.”

The Railveyor system’s exclusive combination of fully electric, autonomous operation and scalability has proven to be a game-changer in mining logistics, offering significant reductions in operational costs and environmental impact. This partnership aims to bring these benefits to more clients in SADC, a region renowned for its mining heritage and potential.

The Railveyor system is known for providing a fully automated, emission-free, and cost-effective alternative to traditional conveyor and truck haulage. More information is posted on www.Railveyor.com.

Comments

