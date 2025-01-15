Sudbury firm to provide Mark’s retail locations with female-friendly workwear

Sudbury-based Covergalls will be supplying Mark’s Commercial with its workwear better designed for women, including a clothing line suited for female workers in the mining sector.

Covergalls’s new agreement with Mark's Commercial means the company will supply the with some of their most popular products, including coveralls, cargo pants, a flame-resistant hoodie and high visibility workwear.

Mark's Commercial is Mark's business-to-business wholesale division, connecting suppliers to a network of 15,000 businesses across the country. This deal between the two companies means Covergall’s attire will be reaching all of Mark’s retail locations. There are383 Mark's locations in Canada as of October 14, 2024.

Women in the trades – including in mining – have often complained how in some more male-dominated workplaces work apparel and even personal protective equipment (PPE) is ill-suited for the female form.

Alicia Woods – who herself worked in the mining industry – debuted with Coverrgalls in 2013. Woods was annoyed with work coveralls that did not work with the female body. Woods, in responding in this entrepreneurial way to this problem and opportunity, became famous when she presented her business idea on the prominent Canadian TV show Dragon’s Den. During that segment, three of the investors made business deals with Woods.

According to the Mining Industry Human Resources Council (MiHR), women represent about 16% of the Canadian mining industry’s workforce. MiHR’s numbers show that representation of women in the Canadian mining sector is three times lower than the average across all industries.

More information about these companies and/or this agreement is posted on www.CoverGalls.com and at www.MarksCommercial.com.