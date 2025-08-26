Sudbury to host premier undergraduate mining competition in 2026

The 8th Annual Goodman Gold Challenge (GGC) is set to take place from January 28 to 30, 2026, at Laurentian University’s Goodman School of Mines in Sudbury, Ontario. The competition, founded by Jonathan Goodman, aims to give undergraduate students an authentic experience in mining investment management.

Unlike typical business contests that rely on fictitious companies or paper simulations, the GGC involves real-time decision-making based on current industry situations. Teams of four students from a single university will analyze three publicly traded mining companies on the TSX or TSX-V, ultimately recommending one for a wealthy client—represented by Mr. Goodman—who is interested in investing in the mining sector.'

Jonathan Goodman, Goodman Gold Challenge (GGC) Founder.

PHOTO: Laurentian.

The challenge requires students to assess the financial strength, risks, and growth potential of each company. They will engage directly with CEOs of the competing firms and industry analysts, similar to consulting with external advisors, to refine their investment decisions. The best-performing team could win gold worth four ounces.

Participants will enjoy a comprehensive experience that includes interviews, networking with industry professionals, and cultural activities. The event kicks off with team arrivals on January 27 and concludes with an awards gala at Sudbury’s scenic Science North on January 30.

Registration is open to full-time undergraduate students from all fields. The cost is $1,000 per team, covering accommodations, transportation, meals, and activities. Teams must register by November 14, 2025, and are responsible for their travel to Sudbury.

A dedicated event webpage and contact email are available for registration details and inquiries. The competition provides valuable industry exposure, practical experience, and networking opportunities, making it a unique platform for aspiring mining industry leaders.