Surge Copper releases study about energy-saving HPGR technology for Berg project

Surge Copper (TSXV: SURG; OTCQB: SRGFX) is highlighting results from an industrial energy efficiency study investigating the potential benefits of incorporating high-pressure grinding rolls (HPGR) into the comminution circuit at its Berg project in central British Columbia.

The study – conducted by Ausenco Engineering Canada ULC with input and support provided by BC Hydro – evaluated the energy efficiency impacts of an HPGR-based circuit compared to a traditional semi-autogenous grinding and ball milling configuration. The study incorporates updated breakage test work data from the ongoing metallurgical test program conducted by ALS Metallurgy Kamloops.

The study revealed the following highlights: Laboratory comminution tests confirm the amenability of Berg mineralized material to HPGR technology, the HPGR configuration has the potential to reduce grinding power requirements by approximately 25% compared to a comparable baseline SAG milling configuration, and overall annual energy consumption in the grinding circuit may be reduced by approximately 20% with the HPGR configuration.

Leif Nilsson, CEO of Surge Copper, commented: “We are pleased to see early indications that HPGR could be a viable option for improving energy efficiency at Berg. While many trade-off studies remain ahead of us, this data suggests that alternative milling configurations may provide additional strategic flexibility as the project advances. Power supply is often a primary bottleneck for large-scale milling operations at porphyry copper mines, so evaluating options that could reduce energy demand is an important aspect of our project planning.”

The study provides a conceptual-level assessment of the energy use and operating cost benefits of an HPGR circuit while recognizing the potential for offsetting capital costs relative to a traditional SAG milling configuration. The study does not directly consider additional factors such as environmental impact, carbon footprint, or regional energy supply dynamics over the life of the project.

Given these additional considerations, further trade-off analysis is warranted as the company progresses its technical studies toward a potential pre-feasibility assessment, ensuring a comprehensive evaluation of project development options.

The company mentioned planning and preparations for the 2025 field program at the project are underway. Surge Copper will provide details once finalized.

