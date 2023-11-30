Talisker drills 47.6 g/t gold over 1.2 metres at Bralorne project

Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK; OTCQX: TSKFF) continues to enjoy high-grade drill results at its Bralorne gold project. The best recent assay was 47.60 g/t gold over 1.2 metres within a longer interval of 8.99 g/t over 6.8 metres in hole SB-2023-003 drilled in the Alhambra vein.

Hole SB-2023-004 intersected even high grades: 118.50 g/t gold over 0.5 metre within a longer interval of 27.48 g/t at the BK vein and 11.72 g/t at the Alhambra vein.

The Bralorne project, located 130 km on dirt roads west of Lilloet, B.C., includes the former high-grade Bralorne, Pioneer, and King mines. They produced a total of 4.2 million oz. of gold from ore that averaged 17.79 g/t. Production ceased in 1971 due to low gold prices. Of the 63 identified veins, only 30 were mined. All the veins remain open at depth, and many are open along strike. The project is 100%-owned by Talisker.

“These first results from our Mustang [mine adit] infill drill program continue to clearly demonstrate the grade and continuity we have come to expect from the Bralorne gold project,” said president and CEO Terry Harbort. With a significant number of drill holes currently at the laboratory, we will be receiving a constant stream of results over the coming months.”

The resource estimate Talisker delivered in January 2023 contained 33,000 oz. of gold in the indicated tonnage and 1.6 million oz. in the inferred tonnage.

